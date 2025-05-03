NDC Official Alleges Partisan Appointments Under Akufo-Addo Administration

Eric Delanyo Alifo, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, has accused former President Nana Akufo-Addo of politicizing key state institutions, including the judiciary and the Electoral Commission (EC), during his tenure.

Speaking on Morning Starr with host Naa Dedei Tettey, Alifo claimed these bodies were staffed with New Patriotic Party (NPP) loyalists, undermining their constitutional mandate of neutrality.

“The president appointed the Chief Justice. If he can appoint, why can’t he remove, except through due process?” Alifo questioned, referencing constitutional provisions for judicial appointments. He argued that Ghana’s 1992 constitution framers did not anticipate partisan dominance over institutions like the EC or the Council of State. “At the time, no one envisioned a partisan Council of State or a partisan Electoral Commission,” he added.

Alifo further alleged that Akufo-Addo systematically placed NPP affiliates in strategic roles, stating, “He installed NPP communicators in the EC, NPP members in the courts—everywhere. He eroded the integrity of these institutions.” The critic also accused the former president of leveraging the Supreme Court to advance political interests, citing prolonged legal battles during Akufo-Addo’s eight-year administration. “If the courts were objective, there wouldn’t be an issue. Instead, we’ve been subjected to a biased judiciary,” he asserted.

The remarks reflect deepening tensions over institutional trust in Ghana’s democracy, where allegations of partisan appointments have surfaced across multiple administrations. Critics argue that perceived biases in key bodies risk public confidence in governance structures, while defenders emphasize adherence to constitutional appointment protocols.

Ghana’s judiciary and EC have faced recurring scrutiny over impartiality, particularly during contentious election cycles. Alifo’s claims underscore broader debates about balancing political appointments with institutional independence a challenge echoing across democracies globally. As Ghana approaches future elections, the credibility of these institutions will likely remain central to national discourse, shaping both voter trust and international perceptions of governance stability.