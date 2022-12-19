NDC: Ofosu-Ampofo pledges support for new executives for Election 2024

Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the immediate past National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress, (NDC) has congratulated his successor and other national executives on their victory, pledging to support the campaign to win the 2024 General Election.

The executives were elected at the 10th National Delegates Congress, held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, 17th December, 2022.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo, who lost to the then General Secretary, Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, said this in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency.

He, however, stated, “Whilst these elections needlessly witnessed the worse form of inner vilification, personal attacks and public injury to the hard-won reputation of our Party through various means of public spaces and on social media platforms, this insensitivity would inadvertently affect our restitution, unity and cohesion needed to engender the collective prosecution of our agenda for victory 2024.

“Let us appreciate that this victory is simply a prelude to the battle ahead of us. I pray that we quickly recover from our individual pain and dented reputation to restore our public morality so we can join forces to soldier on.”

“I re-dedicate myself to the bigger task of working for victory 2024 and pledge my unalloyed commitment to work even harder for the party together with the elected National officers, and the rank and file of our great party to achieve our ultimate goal of regaining power from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.”