NDC Old executives in the Western Region retained

About 515 National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates from all the constituencies in the Western Region voted to elect new regional executives of the party.

The election, conducted and supervised by the Western Regional Director at the Electoral Commission, Madam Angelina Tagoe, was free, fair, transparent and peaceful.

In all, 42 candidates contested for the various positions in the party.

Incumbent Chairman, Nana Kojo Toku retained his seat with 415 votes to beat his main contender, Mr Gibrilu Alhassan Laminn who polled 91 votes.

Madam Charlotte Odoom scooped 264 votes to beat the incumbent Vice-Chairman Daniel Eshun who obtained 119 votes with 120 votes to Mr. Samuel K. Borlu.

Incumbent Regional Secretary, Mr Joseph Nelson grabbed 268 of the votes cast to retain his seat with Mr Michael Otoo bagging 87 votes, Mr Enoch Kojo Appiah 67 votes, Mr Mawutor K. Senoo three votes and Mr Famous Tumi-Acquah 83 votes.

Incumbent Deputy Secretary, Mr Ralph K. Seforwia secured 256 votes to retain his seat with 108 votes to Mr Anthony Duncan Quaicoe and 139 votes to Mr Emmauel Osei Nuamah.

Mr Richard Ernest Kirk Mensah was elected unopposed as Regional Communications Officer.

Mr Ebenezer Essien was also elected unopposed as Deputy Communications Officer and Mr.Daniel Darlington Atitso as Treasurer unopposed.

Mr Charles Kojo Abu-Fordjour won the Regional Organiser bid with 232 votes to beat Mr George Dazie who got 209 votes and three other contenders.

Mr George Bamfo got 216 votes to beat the incumbent Deputy Organiser, Mr Daniel Armah with Mr Eliasu Abdul-Rahman obtaining 110 of the votes cast

The Regional Youth Organiser slot went to Mr Mustapha Iddrisu, the incumbent with 37 votes to beat three other contestants.

Mr Ernest Dzepe obtained 28 of the votes cast to emerge the Regional Deputy Youth Organiser.

Madam Gladys Egyiri scooped 27 votes to beat her main contender Madam Beatrice Sam as Women’s Organiser.