NDC Old Tafo Constituency Executive drowns

The lifeless body of Suleman Ahmed, an official of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in Tafo, has been recovered in Duase.

He was identified as a member of the NDC executive in the Old Tafo Constituency. Ahmed, 43, was attempting to cross the Duase bridge on his motorbike when he was swept away by flood waters on Friday evening.

This unfortunate incident brings the total number of flood-related deaths in the Ashanti Region to five within the past two days.

Earlier on Wednesday, June 21, four individuals, including a six-year-old child, were also carried away by floods in separate incidents.