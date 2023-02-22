NDC opens nominations for presidential, parliamentary primaries today

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will from today, Wednesday, 22 Fenruary 2023, open nominations for the election of its Presidential candidate and Parliamentary Candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The nomination forms for Parliamentary Candidates according to the Party will be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com.

Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants can be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 8am today.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the Party, Fiifi Kwetey noted that the Functional Executive Committee of the party has, however, put the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on hold.

These constituencies are:

1. Ayawaso Central

2. Amasaman

3. Afram Plains South

4. Akwatia

5. Efutu

6. Gomoa Central

7. Amenfi East

8. Evalue Gwira

9. Assin North

10. Pusiga

11. Tarkwa Nsuaem

12. Ayensuano

13. Adansi Asokwa

14. Offinso North

15. Ahafo Ano North

16. Sekyere Afram Plains

17. Ahafo Ano South East

18. Bosome Freho

19. Asante Akim Central

20. Manso Adubia

21. Manhyia South

22. Subin

23. Fomena

It said the Functional Executive Committee will in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in the above Constituencies.