NDC opens nominations for Presidential/Parliamentary Primaries

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has opened nominations for its Presidential and Parliamentary aspirants for the 2024 General Election.

A statement issued by Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the NDC and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Nomination Forms for Parliamentary aspirants would be accessible to all persons for purchase on the official website of the party; www.ghanandc.com effective 22nd February.

It said Nomination forms for Presidential aspirants could be obtained from the Office of the General Secretary at the Party’s Headquarters at Adabraka, Accra effective 0800 hours from Wednesday, February 22.

The statement said the Functional Executive Committee of the Party had, however, put on hold the opening of nominations for parliamentary primaries in some constituencies.

These constituencies are Ayawaso Central, Amasaman, Afram Plains South, Akwatia, Efutu, Gomoa Central, Amenfi East, Evalue Gwira, Assin North, Pusiga and Tarkwa Nsuaem.

The rest are Ayensuano, Adansi Asokwa, Offinso North, Ahafo Ano North, Sekyere Afram Plains, Ahafo Ano South West (Aduagyman), Bosome Freho, Asante Akim Central, Manso Adubia, Manhyia South, Subin and Fomena.

The statement said the Functional Executive Committee of the Party would in due course announce the date for the opening of nominations in those Constituencies.