NDC Organizer Denies Role in Council of State Election Chaos, Blames Police “Unprofessionalism”

Anthony Nukpenu, the Greater Accra Regional Organizer of Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has forcefully denied accusations that he deployed thugs to disrupt the Council of State elections held in the region on February 11.

Instead, Nukpenu claims he intervened to *prevent* violence, positioning himself as a peacekeeper amid tensions at the voting center.

In an interview with 3FM’s *Morning Show* on February 12, Nukpenu dismissed allegations of orchestrating chaos as “baseless and politically motivated.” He insisted that his actions were aimed at supporting security personnel to quell potential unrest. “The thugs would have caused more havoc if they weren’t confronted. I never brought thugs there. Sometimes, if you fail to act when people misbehave, they mistake your restraint for cowardice,” he argued.

The Council of State elections, which select advisers to Ghana’s president, proceeded without official reports of major disruptions. Nukpenu emphasized that the process concluded peacefully, stating, “The chaos never affected the election’s integrity.” However, his account contrasts with circulating claims of intimidation tactics allegedly linked to the NDC, which the party has not directly addressed beyond his remarks.

Nukpenu reserved sharp criticism for the police, accusing officers of “lackadaisical” conduct during the polls. “The police displayed a troubling lack of interest in curbing misconduct. Their unprofessionalism is alarming—they must uphold integrity in their duties,” he said. His comments echo broader public frustration over perceived security lapses during Ghana’s electoral processes, though the police have yet to respond to his allegations.

Political analysts suggest the exchange underscores heightened tensions ahead of Ghana’s 2024 general elections, with opposition parties increasingly vocal about alleged state bias. The NDC has repeatedly accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of leveraging state institutions, including security agencies, to undermine fair competition. Nukpenu’s defiance, however, raises questions about the blurred lines between vigilantism and civic responsibility in Ghana’s charged political climate.

Critics argue that Nukpenu’s narrative—framing himself as a de facto enforcer of order—risks normalizing extrajudicial interventions. “Citizens cannot replace law enforcement, no matter how flawed the system,” said Kofi Abotsi, a governance expert at the University of Ghana. “This incident should prompt a review of security protocols to prevent such scenarios from recurring.”

As Ghana grapples with maintaining trust in its electoral infrastructure, the episode highlights the delicate balance between political activism and the rule of law. With both major parties trading accusations of misconduct, the path to peaceful elections in 2024 appears increasingly fraught. For now, Nukpenu’s denial stands, but the unresolved tensions it reveals linger like a shadow over Ghana’s democratic process.