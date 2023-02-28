NDC parliamentary aspirants urged to do ‘clean’ campaigns

Mr Eric Pienaa, the Director of Elections of the Techiman South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress, has advised various aspirants contesting the parliamentary seat to remain decorous in their political campaigns to deepen the unity in the party.

“We must see each other as one and form a formidable force to be able to capture the constituency seat,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Techiman in the Bono East region.

Mr Pienaa said that politics was about numbers, and asked the aspirants and their followers to guard against tendencies that could “tear the party apart and scatter our members and supporters.”

“We are marching forward to the Jubilee House in the election 2024 and we must concentrate and avoid divisive tendencies that can narrow our political fortunes,” he stated.

He said unity and togetherness would greatly make the NDC more attractive and thereby enhance the party’s support base for victory 2024.

On the party’s impending primaries in the constituency, Mr Pienaa said aspirants were expected to submit their nomination forms on March 22, 2023.

Though, he could not immediately provide statistics on the numbers of aspirants who had picked nominations so far, Mr Pienaa said Mr Christopher Beeyerer Baasongti 2020 parliamentary candidate had notified the directorate to pick forms and contest again.

Other aspirants who had also notified the directorate include Mr Kwaku Adjei-Mensah, a former Member of Parliament (2012-2016), he added.

“The NDC is supreme, and we must allow the interest of the party to override our selfish political ambitions”, Mr Pienaa stated.