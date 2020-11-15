The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan constituency, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah has rolled out a micro-finance credit scheme for traders in the Constituency as part of actions to empower women.
