Professor Grace Ayensu Danquah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for Essikado-Ketan constituency, Professor Grace Ayensu-Danquah has rolled out a micro-finance credit scheme for traders in the Constituency as part of actions to empower women.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.