NDC PC arrested with 150M dollars worth of cocaine

A Vehicle loaded with about 120 slabs of cocaine with street value of US $150 million dollars has been seized by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) information gathered reveals.

Sources indicate that On 04/03/25 at about 4:30 pm (1630 hours), a hogvan truck carrying about 120 slabs of cocaine with street value of about 150 million dollars was arrested by the National Intelligence bureau (NIB), formerly Bureau of national investigation (BNI) on the Takoradi Cape Coast highway.

The driver in charge of the hogvan truck upon interrogation mentioned one Charles HAGAN Also Known as ” PANYA”, a former NDC parliamentary candidate for Sekondi in the 2020 elections as the owner of the products.

Subsequently, HAGAN was picked up by the bureau but has been left of the hook due to his political inclination with the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Attempts are being made by the top echelon and apparatchiks of NDC to sweep it under the carpet.

Sources further reveal that Charles KIPPO, the NIB director has been in constant communication with the presidency to make halt investigations and free the suspect.