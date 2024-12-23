NDC Plans to Establish Ashanti Region as a Stronghold Following Electoral Victory

Following the National Democratic Congress (NDC) victory in the December 7 elections, the party has made it clear that it intends to solidify the Ashanti Region as its stronghold in the coming years.

The announcement was made by the party’s National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo, during the NDC’s Thanksgiving Service on December 22, 2024. Addo emphasized that with hard work and focused effort, the Ashanti Region, traditionally a stronghold of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), can be turned into a key support base for the NDC.

“All things being equal, God willing, we will turn things around and make the Ashanti Region an NDC stronghold. We are not going to cede the Ashanti Region to the NPP. Now we know that if we work in there, we will get what we are looking for,” Opare Addo declared.

In addition, the Youth Organizer took the opportunity to thank the Greater Accra Youth Wing of the NDC for their significant efforts in helping secure the party’s return to power.

With the NDC set to take office under the leadership of President-elect John Dramani Mahama in January 2025, the party is focused on strengthening its presence across the country, with particular emphasis on the Ashanti Region, ahead of the next electoral cycle.