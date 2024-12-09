NDC Pledges Commitment to National Progress, Urges EC to Expedite Results Declaration

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reiterated its commitment to using its anticipated victory in the December 7 general elections as a stepping stone for Ghana’s progress and prosperity.

At a press briefing on Sunday, December 8, the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, emphasized that the NDC remains focused on serving the nation responsibly with the newly secured mandate.

During the address, Kwetey called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and its Chairperson, Jean Mensa, to avoid any unnecessary delays in declaring the election results. He expressed confidence in the NDC’s decisive victory, asserting that the party’s win was clear and undeniable.

“We have secured a very significant majority, and a majority that we aim to use responsibly and for the progress of the people of Ghana,” Kwetey said. He further emphasized that, in light of the NDC’s victory, there should be no further delay in the official declaration of the results.

“As far as the presidential result is concerned, we urge the chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, and her team to ensure that the declaration is not unduly delayed because we know for a fact that nothing can be done about it; it is already in the bag,” Kwetey concluded.

The NDC’s call for prompt action from the EC underscores the party’s confidence in the election outcome and its desire for a smooth and transparent conclusion to the electoral process.