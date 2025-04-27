NDC Plotting to Remove EC Chair After Chief Justice Suspension – NPP Alleges

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) of orchestrating plans to remove the Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson, following the suspension of the Chief Justice.

Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP’s National Organizer, popularly known as Nana B, claimed in a social media post that the NDC has prearranged petitioners to demand the EC boss’s ouster once the Chief Justice’s removal is finalized.

“CJ’s Suspension: The NDC has prepared people to come out with petitions for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner if they succeed in removing the Chief Justice,” he alleged.

The accusation comes amid heightened political tensions following the government’s suspension of the Chief Justice and the dismissal of several public sector workers a move opposition parties argue undermines judicial independence.

Some political groups have threatened protests, condemning what they describe as executive interference in the judiciary. Critics warn that the recent actions risk eroding the separation of powers, weakening Ghana’s democratic institutions.

The NPP’s claim suggests a broader fear that the NDC may target key electoral officials ahead of future polls, raising concerns about the impartiality of Ghana’s electoral governance.

The unfolding developments highlight deepening political divisions, with the independence of state institutions emerging as a critical battleground. As accusations fly, the stability of Ghana’s democratic framework hangs in the balance.