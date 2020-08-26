The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said it was poised to take over the Effiduase/Asokore constituency seat from the NPP.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwabena Agyekum NDC Parliamentary Candidate for the area, who gave the assurance said a new era was going to dawn on the people in the constituency.

“This is a dawn of a new era for the constituency to have a positive change of transformation with meaningful impact for the people in the area”, he told an enthusiastic crowd of supporters at Effiduase.

This was after the members of the party had undertaken a procession on the principal streets of Juaben, Effiduase, and Asokore.

The procession was to introduce the aspirant to the people in the constituency after his return from Italy.

Mr Agyekum, popularly known as “Brefo”, said a new programme known as “Zuccro” aimed at employing the youth in the country would be introduced when the NDC won power in the December elections.

The “Zuccro” initiative, which he said was being practiced in Italy, was the cultivation of Zuccro plants which are used to process sugar.

Mr Agyekum said Effiduase/Asokore would be one of the first districts to pilot the project which was expected to be a game-changer in terms of employment opportunities for the youth.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders to forge a united front to ensure that members worked together at all levels to help the party win the seat and the presidential elections as well.

Mr Agyekum stressed the need for the people in the area to change their mindset and vote for a candidate who would work to bring development and not on a party lines.

Mr Ibrahim Adams, NDC constituency chairman pledged to offer the needed leadership and cooperate with all key stakeholders to design pragmatic strategies that would help the party win the seat.

Mrs. Mercy Owusu, the constituency women organizer urged women in the area to be bold and get involved in active politics to help improve the lives of themselves and their families.