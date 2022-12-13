NDC Polls: Mahama says he has no choice except to cooperate with whatever the delegates choose

John Dramani Mahama, a former president, has again refuted claims that he has a preference for or endorsement for any particular candidates in the ongoing NDC national executive elections.

The NDC’s success in 2024 will allow President Mahama to work with anxious and suffering Ghanaians to “Build the Ghana We Want. According to a statement from Mr. Mahama, he, like other National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters, “would work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.”

This follows attempts by certain candidates to spread the idea that he supports their candidacy despite his prior warnings.

Thus, the former leader denounced the tabloid newspaper report that he and his family were backing one of the NDC candidates for national chairman.

The statement released by the NDC’s 2020 Flagbearer concluded, “The aforementioned claim and the publication are incorrect, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to dismiss them.”