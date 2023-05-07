NDC primaries: Anti-gay Coalition backs 7 NDC MPs

The National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values has thrown its weight behind seven National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs in the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the opposition party.

The anti-gay campaigners said delegates in those seven constituencies owe it a national duty to retain the MPs sponsoring the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2021.

In a statement signed by Moses Foh-Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition, and issued to the press in Accra yesterday, it said it was incumbent on delegates to retain the MPs to enable them to continue with the “Godly works” they are doing for the country.

The MPs are Samuel Nartey George, MP, Ningo-Prampram; Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, Ho West; Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, South Dayi, and Helen AdjoaNtoso, Krachi East.

The rest are Rita NaaOdoleySowah, La Dadekotopon; Della Sowah, Kpando and AlhasanSayibuSuhuyini, Tamale North.

“The coalition publicly prays for them to be maintained in their constituencies as Members of Parliament to continue their godly works for their constituency and the nation.

“Therefore, we ask all delegates within the constituencies of these Honourable Members of Parliament to vote massively to keep them in their seat as they help steer the passage of this all-important Bill,” it said.

“We are enjoined by the Holy Scripture in Nehemiah 2:18 and encouraged by Zachariah 4:6-9, that by the help of the Lord and the joint-support of all and sundry, victory shall be secured for these Seven Honourable Members of Parliament,” the statement said.

The Members of the Coalition said they have not only drafted and laid the Bill but have worked “tirelessly to bring the Bill to its current status in Parliament, where it has now been placed before the plenary for full debate.”

The report on the Bill was laid before the house on March 30, by the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee.

A debate and approval or otherwise is expected when the House returns from recess.

The Bill seeks to criminalise same-sex relationships and proscribe advocacy of same.

Critics believe that the bill, which has attracted global attention, if passed would be repressive and stifle sexual rights, which they consider fundamental, of people of the LGBTQ community.

But proponents are convinced that the proposed law is in conformity with Ghana’s cultural and religious values.

Over 150 memoranda, for and against the bill, were received and heard in public by the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs; considerations the Chairman of the Committee, Kwame Anyinadu-Antwi, said were contained in the report which is due for debate.