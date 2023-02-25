NDC Primaries: First-time contestant, Richard Kumadoe targets parliament house

Strategic Icon, Expert in Fraud Prevention, and Security Consultant, Richard Kumadoe has entered the race to contest for the parliamentary slot on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) at Sege Constituency in the Greater Region hence filled for nomination on Wednesday 22nd February 2023.

The Intelligence and National Security Strategist announced his intention on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the media to contest for the parliamentary seat and to represent the good people of Ada in the Sege Constituency, the same enclave of the Ada West District.

In a statement he made available to the media, the concerned citizen of the Ada land, (Richard Kumadoe) has outlined key projects to undertake in the constituency if handed the nod to serve the people.

“The Sege Constituency Project has six (6) key programs under it, namely, Youth Development, Education, Healthcare, Women in Business, Agribusiness, Security and Safety for all”, he outlined in the statement.

The statement continued: “A key feature in the project is promoting growth and sustainability, especially in community development, and youth employment”.

He said, he is motivated to lead, serve, and through serviceable leadership, together with the constituent he will make meaningful progress adding that the Sege Constituency will receive a new phase of development under his leadership

Richard Kumadoe is well known and served in various capacities in the area of global work in political economics, politics, democracy & corporate governance, political security, election management, security operations, and election strategy and security intelligence.

Richard Kumadoe needs the confirmation of NDC delegates in the Sege Constituency on 13th May 2023 to accomplish his parliamentary ambition in the 2024 general election. The NDC on 13th May 2023 will hold its primaries across the country to elect both parliamentarians and a flagbearer to lead the party in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary election.