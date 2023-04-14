NDC primaries: Group calls for massive endorsement of Dr. Pelpuo

The Progressive Youth Alliance (PYA), a National Democratic Congress (NDC)-affiliated group in the Wa Central Constituency, is calling for the retention of Alhaji Dr. Rashid Alhassan Pelpuo as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general election.

The group was also hoping for the retention of Dr. Pelpuo, who was the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Wa Central Constituency, as the MP during the 2024 general election.

Mr Bitis Abukari Nuurideen Kotia, a leading member of the group, made the call in Wa at a press conference, dubbed: “Setting the Records Straight” to respond to some allegations against Dr. Pelpuo by another NDC-affiliated group in the constituency.

That group which was pro-Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, a seemingly strong contender of Dr. Pelpuo in the primaries, alleged that Dr. Pelpuo had done little to contribute to the development of the constituency in his 19 years of being an MP, especially in the areas of youth development and thus should be changed during the primaries.

However, Mr Kotia asserted that the developmental interventions of the MP so far were enormous and, thus, deserved the massive support and endorsement of the delegates come May 13 2023 to be the constituency’s parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NDC and subsequently elected the MP in 2024.

He cited some interventions by Dr. Pelpuo including the training of 75 youth in the constituency in CCTV camera installation, electric fencing, automated door system operation, and DSTV/satellite installation.

Others were training 500 young people in soap making, sandals making, and bead crocheting who were also given start-up materials to enable them to start a vocation in one of those areas.

The group also mentioned some other areas of intervention by the “venerable MP” including apprenticeship training in hairdressing, dressmaking, and mobile phone repairs with the beneficiaries receiving working equipment to start their businesses.

The achievement of our MP are numerous and are scattered all across our beloved constituency for all to see, especially in the areas of education, health, water and sanitation, electricity coverage, security, and human resource empowerment amongst others”, Mr Kotia observed.

Mr Kotia described the allegations peddled against the MP as a mere attempt to cause division within the party in the constituency which would adversely affect the fortunes of the party in the constituency in the 2024 general election.

Mr Kotia accused Alhaji Mogtari of not having the development of the NDC party, the youth, and the constituency who he sought to lead at heart.

“When the slot for Wa Central was given to you to be CEO of a reputable parastatal state agency thus FDA … what was your input towards ameliorating the plights of the people you seek to lead especially in the area of employment opportunities?”, he queried.

He also accused Alhaji Mogtari of sending some FDA borehole projects to Salaga South in the Savannah Region at the expense of the Wa Central Constituency and establishing a pharmaceutical company in Burkina Faso which could have been established in Wa to provide jobs for the teaming youth in the constituency.

Mr Kotia, therefore, advocated continuity in leadership to enable the MP consolidate the gains he had made over the years to help improve the livelihoods of the constituents.