NDC primaries: Nine aspirants cleared to contest in Ahafo Region

The Ahafo Regional Vetting Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cleared nine aspirants to contest in the party’s parliamentary primaries in the region.

The NDC parliamentary primaries are scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Mr Naaba Abdulai, the Deputy Ahafo Regional Treasurer of the NDC and a member of the Regional Communications Team who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency said two aspirants were however disqualified.

He said vetting of aspirants for the Tano Noerh constituency had been postponed indefinitely by the National Executive Council of the party.

Parliamentary aspirants for Tano South constituency comprise Mr Charles Kwaku Asiedu, a former Regional Organiser, Dr Nana Agyemang Prempeh, Mr David Kwasi Boanyo and Mr Usman Fakih Suallah.

Two aspirants, Mr Ebenezer Kwaku Addo, the party’s 2020 Parliamentary Candidate (PC) and Nana Osheei are contesting the primaries in Asutifi North.

Mr Haruna Mohammed, the 2020 PC for Asunafo North is going unopposed after the committee disqualified his only contender Mr Gregory Darkwa, while Mr Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Asunafo South is also contesting the primaries unopposed after Mr Christian Oppong Frimpong, his contender was disqualified.

By the close of nominations, no aspirant filed to contest the primaries with Alhaji Collins Dauda, the MP for Asutifi South constituency.