NDC Primaries: Sege Constituency Confirms Daniel Keshi Bessey

National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates in Sege Constituency have voted for a change in the NDC’s 2023 primaries confirming Daniel Keshi Bessey as the next parliamentary candidate for the NDC in the (Sege) Constituency.

The win for the new candidate marks the end of the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Christian Corletey Otuteye as he hopes for the fourth term as MP for the constituency.

Honourable Christian Corletey Otuteye and Daniel Keshi Bessy contested in the 2019 primaries while new entrants: Richard Kumadoe, Charles Otu Sebbie, Fred Sebi-Doku, and Kwesi Abaya entered this year’s race to make up six candidates vying for votes from the electorates.

879 delegates from 96 polling stations encompassing constituency executives, branch executives, former MP, and former District Chief Executives (DCE) were expected to cast their votes. However, 882 delegates out of 879 delegates from 15 Electoral Areas in the constituency turned up for the election to choose who represents the electorates from 2026 in parliament.

After the poll, Daniel K. Bessey amassed 446 votes followed by the incumbent Christian Corletey Otuteye who also polled 206 votes which indicates their familiarity with the delegates.

Richard Kumadoe had 84 votes, and Kwesi Abaya who joined the ballot eight days before the election for issues concerning his registration had 74 votes. Charles Otu Sebbie and Fred Sebi-Doku had 55 and 14 votes respectively.

Sege Constituency was created before the 2004 December presidential and parliamentary election by dividing the old Ada Constituency into new Sege and Ada Constituency.

The first MP on the ticket of NDC was Alfred W. Gbordzor Abayateye who won in 2004 and 2008, serving two terms until Christian Corletey Otuteye won in the 2012, 2016, and 2020 elections, a record of a long-serving MP of the constituency.

Daniel Keshi Bessey’s success could mean he will head to parliament as the third MP for the constituency as history depicts the constituency as a stronghold for the opposition NDC.