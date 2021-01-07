Members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Side in Parliament are in wild jubilation, singing patriotic, party and gospel songs, moments after the counting of ballots for the election of Speaker for the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana came to an abrupt end at the chamber of Parliament in Accra.

As counting went on, Alhaji Muhamed Mubarak Muntaka MP for Asawase, one of the MPs from the NDC Side policing the counting indicated a win by two votes for his side 138, for Mr Alban Bagbin, immediate past Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, and 136 votes for Prof Aaron Michael Oquaye, the immediate past Speaker of Parliament.

The counting came to an abrupt end when Mr Carlos Ahenkorah, MP elect for Tema West, snatched a ballot paper, from those counting and bolted through one of the exit doors of the chamber.