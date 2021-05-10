National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The NDC Professional Forum has call on Government to work hard to develop the country by fixing the enormous challenges confronting the country.

A statement issued by Dr S. Koma Jehu-Appiah of the Forum, copied to the Ghana News Agency, alleges that, they had noted an attempt by the Government to trivialise the call to fix the country’s economy and related challenges, including unemployment, so-called insecurity, irregular supply of electricity, and urges the Government to address these concerns.

It said the Forum associates itself with the concerns of some youths in the country in exercising their constitutional rights to demonstrate to bring their demands to the attention of the powers that be.

The forum alleges that government was behind their frustration to demonstrate to draw attention to the ills they have observed in society.

The forum says they so support the “Fix the Country” demonstration march with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols in place.
The Police last week secured an injunction against the conveners of the demonstration who wants to draw attention on some streets of Accra to raise issues affecting them.
The reason among others was that some safety protocols against the covid 19 disease could be breached with its attendant health implications.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

