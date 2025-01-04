NDC Professionals Forum Criticizes Ghana Fire Service Over Kantamanto Market Blaze

The Professionals Forum of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep concern over the Ghana Fire Service’s handling of the recent fire outbreak at the Kantamanto Secondhand Market in Accra.

The market, located in a high-risk area, is a vital commercial hub supporting the livelihoods of thousands of Ghanaians.

In a statement issued on January 3, the NDC Professionals Forum criticized the Fire Service for being inadequately prepared to respond to the emergency, which led to significant property destruction and the loss of livelihoods. Sam Pee Yalley, the National President of the Forum, emphasized the gravity of the failure, calling for the immediate dismissal of the Chief Fire Officer.

“The Ghana Fire Service failed woefully in their response to the fire, which resulted in the destruction of properties and livelihoods. This unacceptable failure demands accountability,” Yalley stated in the press release. He also questioned the leadership and preparedness of the Fire Service, pointing out that despite multiple fire incidents at markets across the country, there has been no effective strategy to prevent or respond to such disasters.

The NDC Professionals Forum has called on the government to take immediate action, including dismissing the Chief Fire Officer and providing support and compensation to the victims of the fire. They also urged the development of a comprehensive plan to prevent future fires in markets across the country.