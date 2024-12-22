NDC Promises to Reverse ‘Last-Minute’ Appointments and Promotions by Outgoing NPP Government

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has declared that the incoming NDC administration will undo all “last-minute” government appointments and promotions made by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration, particularly those perceived to have been illegally or politically motivated.

Addressing supporters at a thanksgiving rally in Sunyani following the December 7 election victory, Asiedu Nketia emphasized that any government recruitments and promotions deemed to have been improperly made would be reversed or terminated. He alleged that the NPP administration issued approximately 10,000 appointment letters and promoted numerous officials across various public institutions and agencies in the final days of their tenure.

Asiedu Nketia specifically highlighted institutions such as the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA), and Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) as areas where the NDC has gathered evidence of these “last-minute” appointments. He further alleged that some of these letters were backdated to cover up the illegal activities.

The NDC Chairman expressed concerns that these actions were politically motivated and undermined the integrity of the civil service, arguing that such appointments and promotions should be based on merit rather than political allegiance. Asiedu Nketia reiterated the NDC’s commitment to restoring fairness and meritocracy within the public sector.