NDC puts on hold elections in 15 constituencies

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has put on hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 15 constituencies across the country.

The party in a release signed by Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, the Deputy General Secretary, mentioned that this is part of efforts to ensuring smooth presidential and parliamentary primaries across the length and breadth of the country.

The Functional Executives Committee at its meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, resolved that presidential and parliamentary primaries will be held in all constituencies except Manhyia South, Akwatia, Ayensuano, Afram Plains South, Lower West Akim, Adansi Asokwa, Mampong, Ayawaso and West Wuogon.

The rest are Odododiodio, Amenfi East, Gomoa Central, Akontombra, Tano North, Assin North and Effutu Constituencies.