NDC Raises Alarm Over Collation Process in Ghana, Calls for Emergency Meeting

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep concerns over the ongoing collation and recollation process being conducted at the Tesano Police Training School in the Greater Accra Region.

The opposition party has called for an Emergency Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to address what it describes as serious issues with the exercise.

The NDC has warned that the manner in which the collation is being handled could lead to significant electoral disruption and malpractice. Fearing that the process may undermine the integrity of the electoral system, the party is demanding that the exercise be immediately suspended until these concerns are properly addressed.

The call for a halt comes as Ghana prepares for the crucial 2024 general elections, with political tensions rising and all parties keen to ensure a fair and transparent process. The NDC’s concerns have heightened scrutiny over the handling of the election results as the country inches closer to the polls.