NDC Raises Concerns Over Unofficial Re-Collation of Election Results, Files Injunction

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has expressed concern over the re-collation of election results for certain constituencies at the Tesano Police Depot, emphasizing that the party was not officially informed about the process.

Speaking to the media on Friday, December 13, 2024, Asiedu Nketia clarified that the NDC leadership had not been consulted by the Electoral Commission (EC) regarding the re-collation of parliamentary election results, and that the process was being carried out without the party’s involvement.

“We were not notified about any meeting regarding the re-collation of election results. In fact, when asked by our officials in the constituencies, I made it clear to them that we had no knowledge of this and advised them not to attend,” he stated.

Asiedu Nketia further criticized the actions of the EC, calling them illegal. He emphasized that the NDC would take legal action to ensure that the law is upheld and to prevent further escalation of tensions surrounding the process.

The NDC has already filed for an interlocutory injunction to halt the re-collation at the Tesano Police Depot. Asiedu Nketia explained that the party preferred to resolve the matter through legal channels to avoid increasing tensions and any potential conflicts.

“We don’t want to engage in anything that could escalate tensions, so we have gone to court to seek an injunction to stop the ongoing process,” he added.

The NDC chairman also warned EC officials involved in the re-collation process to halt their activities or face legal consequences.