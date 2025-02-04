NDC Regional Chair Pledges Economic Relief and Jobs for Upper East Residents

Upper East Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, has vowed to leverage his political influence to secure jobs and government appointments for constituents, declaring the party’s commitment to “put money in the pockets” of residents in the historically underserved region.

Bolnaba’s bold promises came during a charged gathering in Bolgatanga, where he addressed a crowd of enthusiastic NDC supporters celebrating the arrival of the newly appointed Upper East Regional Minister. Framing the NDC as the antidote to economic hardship, the regional chairman positioned himself as a bridge between the community and decision-makers in Accra.

“I brought your regional minister here, but my work isn’t done,” Bolnaba declared, met with cheers from the crowd. “I’m returning to Accra to fight for more appointments and opportunities for this region. The NDC exists to serve Ghanaians—we will ensure everyone here eats, works, and thrives.”

His remarks underscored the party’s broader strategy to frame itself as a champion of economic redistribution ahead of the 2024 elections. By emphasizing direct financial benefits and patronage, Bolnaba tapped into longstanding frustrations in the Upper East, where poverty rates remain among Ghana’s highest despite its agricultural and mineral potential.

Critics, however, argue such pledges risk reducing governance to a transactional exchange of jobs for political loyalty. “This isn’t sustainable development—it’s patronage politics,” noted a local civil society leader who requested anonymity. “Communities need infrastructure and investment, not just temporary handouts.”

Yet for many in attendance, Bolnaba’s message resonated deeply. The region has long felt sidelined in national resource allocation, with youth unemployment and migration to southern cities driving discontent. The chairman’s promise to “spearhead compensation” for party members also highlights the NDC’s reliance on grassroots networks to galvanize support.

Political analysts suggest the focus on appointments reflects tactical maneuvering. By positioning himself as a broker of opportunities, Bolnaba aims to consolidate power within the party while appealing to voters weary of unfulfilled promises. The NDC’s ability to deliver, however, may hinge on its electoral fortunes in 2024—and whether rhetoric translates into tangible change for Ghana’s northern frontiers.

For now, Bolnaba’s pledge has ignited hope among supporters. As one attendee put it: “We’ve heard these words before, but this time, we’ll hold them to it.” The challenge, observers say, lies in ensuring that “money in pockets” evolves into lasting economic empowerment for the Upper East.