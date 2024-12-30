NDC Rejects EC’s Rerun Decision in Dome-Kwabenya, Accuses Commission of Errors

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has strongly opposed the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to rerun the parliamentary election at a polling station in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency.

This decision follows the suspension of the parliamentary results for the third time after chaos disrupted the tallying process on Saturday, December 27.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe, the EC’s Director of Training, attributed the rerun to the absence of a pink sheet from the Abokobi Women’s Development Centre 2 polling station. However, the NDC maintains that its candidate, Elikplim Akurugu, won the election held on December 7, and they refuse to accept the EC’s intervention.

At a media briefing, Dr. Rashid Tanko-Computer, the NDC Deputy Director of Elections and IT, criticized the EC’s decision and disputed the commission’s calculations. He argued that the margin of victory for Akurugu, which stood at 1,154 votes, was large enough to absorb the potential impact of a single polling station’s results. “If there’s an issue with one polling station, that station should simply be excluded. The voter population for that station is 689. When you subtract 689 from the 1,154 margin, the result still favours Elikplim,” Dr. Tanko-Computer stated.

He further accused the EC of mishandling the situation and making basic arithmetic errors. “These people have issues with arithmetic, so we’ll help them with the math. Elikplim Akurugu has won this election, and we will not accept their so-called rerun,” he added, signaling the NDC’s firm stance against the rerun.

As tensions rise, the rerun has become a flashpoint for political conflict. The NDC is resolute that Akurugu’s victory should be upheld, and they are seeking to prevent any further delays or disputes in the results.

In a separate development, the Greater Accra Regional Organiser of the NDC, Anthony Nukpenu, expressed serious concerns over the safety of electoral officials in the event of a rerun. He pointed to growing tensions within the community and issued a stern warning to the EC. “If they should go ahead, I can’t guarantee their safety,” Nukpenu warned in an interview on Channel One Newsroom on Sunday, December 29. “The community has indicated clearly that they have voted. They voted on the 7th and overwhelmingly for Elikplim Akurugu. That result stands.”

He stressed that should any electoral official attempt to conduct a new vote in the area, they would not only face resistance but could also put their safety at risk. “Should any official dare come with a ballot box or papers to determine another verdict, they are not going to participate, but they can’t guarantee the safety of those who will come and conduct that exercise,” Nukpenu concluded.

The NDC’s objections and the growing tension surrounding the rerun suggest that the electoral dispute in Dome-Kwabenya could escalate further unless resolved promptly.