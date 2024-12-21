NDC Rejects Re-Collated Parliamentary Election Results, Accuses EC of Illegality and Manipulation

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has firmly rejected the recently re-collated parliamentary election results for several constituencies, branding them as “illegal” and “manipulated.”

The party asserts that the outcomes undermine Ghana’s democratic principles and betray the will of the electorate.

In a strong statement, the NDC’s General Secretary, Hon. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, declared that the party would not accept the results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC), led by Jean Mensa.

“The NDC categorically rejects the purported re-collated parliamentary election results declared by the Electoral Commission today,” Kwetey said, further accusing the EC of compromising the integrity of the electoral process. He called the results a “blatant assault on Ghana’s democratic principles and a betrayal of the sovereign will of the Ghanaian people.”

The NDC’s condemnation focused on alleged illegal practices by the EC under Jean Mensa’s leadership, claiming these actions had deepened public mistrust in the institution. “It is abundantly clear that the Electoral Commission, under the leadership of Jean Mensah, has consistently chosen a path of illegality and impunity,” Kwetey asserted.

The NDC also accused the EC of colluding with the police and military to manipulate election results, claiming that this “unholy alliance” tarnished the credibility of the institutions vital to Ghana’s democracy.

In addition, the NDC criticized the EC’s disregard for a Stay of Execution order, calling it a violation of the law and evidence of the Commission’s contempt for due process. Kwetey emphasized that electoral crimes have no expiration date and vowed that the NDC would continue its battle to restore integrity to the process.

“We are disappointed with the National Peace Council and other moral bodies whose silence in the face of these developments speaks volumes,” Kwetey remarked. The party has also appealed to the international community to take note of the situation, describing the actions of the EC as a growing threat to Ghana’s peace, stability, and democratic progress.

Despite the ongoing challenges, Kwetey vowed that the NDC would not relent in defending the will of the people and ensuring justice prevails. “We will continue to mobilize our supporters and rally Ghanaians to resist any attempt to overturn the people’s mandate,” he asserted.