The Volta Regional Rescue Mission Volunteers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has congratulated Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her outdooring as the running mate to the flagbearer, Mr John Dramani Mahama.

A joint statement signed by Mr Divine Ferg Afedo, the Convener, and Mr Ransford Delali Kasu, Secretary to the Volunteers, made available to the Ghana News Agency, said the NDC had carved a niche for itself as a party that believed in the capabilities of Ghanaian women.

The NDC Rescue Mission Volunteers is an advocacy group within the Party in the Volta Region.

The group said the selection of Prof Opoku-Agyemang demonstrated the Party’s concrete action towards its belief in Affirmative Action.

It cited the NDC’s appointment of Justice Bamford-Addo as the first female Speaker of Parliament, and Madam Charlotte Osei as the first woman chairperson of the Electoral Commission as a few of the women appointed by the NDC to high positions.

The statement said Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s appointment had, therefore, reinforced the record of the NDC as a Party that was gender sensitive.

“Prof Opoku-Agyemang has been outstanding with her contributions to public service having served as a Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Minister of Education.”

“Throughout her public service, Prof Opoku-Agyemang has excellent testament that women, when offered the opportunity, can turn the world around. She brings to her new position integrity, humility, intellect, and fellow feeling, among others.”

It said the above were amply demonstrated in her maiden public statement at her outdooring, which many had hailed as giving a new direction to political discourse in Ghana.

“Rescue Mission Volunteers is of the conviction that, Prof Opoku-Agyemang inclusion in the 2020 campaign will chart a new path in political campaign that will be characterised by mutual respect and tolerance,” the statement said.

“Once again, we extend our warmest congratulations to the Professor for her appointment to the high position of running mate to former President Mahama for election 2020.”

