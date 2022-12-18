NDC restrained from swearing-in National Youth Organiser-elect

The Amasaman High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the National Democratic Congress (NDC) from swearing-in Mr George Opare Addo, the NDC National Youth Organiser-Elect.

The Court granted the interim injunction after hearing an application for an interim injunction filed on December 13th, 2022, by Mr Brogya Genfi, who lost the recent NDC National Youth Organiser Election held in Cape Coast; Mr Ibrahim Rashid, President of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) branch of the NDC Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) and Mr Paul Amaldago, President, University of Ghana branch of TEIN.

Aside the NDC being the first defendant, other defendants in suit included the second defendant Mr Alex Segbeffia, NDC Director of Elections; third Danial Amartey of the NDC, fourth defendant the Electoral Commission (EC) and the fifth defendant Mr George Opare Addo, the NDC National Youth Organiser-Elect.

The trio are challenging the validity of Mr Opare Addo’s election on grounds that the defendants violated the NDC’s directive for the organisation of the election and decisions of the High Court.

The Court ordered the first, second, third and fourth defendants herein, either acting by themselves, and or through their agents, workmen, associates, privies and any and all such person(s) claiming and or deriving authority through and or under any and or all the said defendants from swearing in and or in any other such way of manner acknowledging the fifth defendant herein any other such way or manner acknowledging the fifth defendant herein as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the first defendant party.

It further restrains Mr Opare Addo, the fifth defendant from holding himself out and/or knowingly allowing and/or permitting himself to be held out and/or acknowledged by the first defendant and its members and officers as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC (first defendant party).

The Court also restrains Mr Opare Addo (the fifth defendant) from presenting himself to be acknowledged and/or sworn into office by the NDC (first defendant) and/or its officers as the duly elected National Youth Organiser of the NDC (the first defendant party).