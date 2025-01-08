NDC Retains Leadership in Ghana’s Ninth Parliament with Ato Forson as Majority Leader

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed the retention of its leadership team in Ghana’s Ninth Parliament, appointing Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, as the Majority Leader.

This decision, announced following a Caucus meeting after the dissolution of the Eighth Parliament, underscores the party’s trust in its current leadership structure.

In a strategic move to ensure continuity, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle, will serve as Deputy Majority Leader, while Govern Kwame Agbodza, the MP for Adaklu, has been appointed Majority Chief Whip. Ahmed Ibrahim, MP for Banda, will assume the position of Deputy Chief Whip, and Madam Comfort Doyoe Gansah, MP for Ada, will serve as Second Deputy Whip.

The NDC’s decision to maintain its leadership team comes after a recommendation by former President John Dramani Mahama, who consulted with the NDC Council of Elders to re-nominate Alban Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament for the Ninth term. Bagbin’s reappointment has received widespread praise for his unifying influence within the Legislature.

By retaining its leadership team, the NDC aims to provide stability and continuity in Parliament as it prepares to face the challenges of the upcoming parliamentary term. The move is also seen as a reflection of the party’s confidence in its ability to navigate the political landscape, particularly as the nation gears up for key legislative and governance decisions.