NDC retains Western North Regional Chairman

The incumbent Western North Regional chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Michael Aidoo retained his position as chairman at the regional delegates conference held at Bodi in the Western North Region.

Mr Aidoo polled 176 votes to beat Mr. Jerry Kankam who had 128 votes.

Mr David Koah won the first Vice Chairman position with 145 while Mr. Henry Rokeffella had 92 to get the second vice position.

The incumbent, Mr. George Ofori Danquah won the secretary position with 184 votes.

Mr Jerome Sam maintained his position as the communication officer with 182 against 123 votes bagged by Clement Ohene Asare.

The organizer position went to Mr Robert Kofi Agyekum who polled 181 to beat two other contenders.

Mr Frederick Asante won the youth organizer against Mr Lamimi Ibrahim.

The elected Regional Chairman, Mr Aidoo thanked all the 335 delegates for a peaceful process and support, and promised to work together with all the executives including the winners and losers to enable the party win all the parliamentary seats in the Region and the presidential as well.

“No one is a loser and a winner, but the party NDC has won in the Region, “ he added.

The Member of Parliament for Bodi constituency, Mr. Sampson Ahi also advised the party faithful and supporters to work hard at their various constituencies to help bring the party to power in the 2024 elections.