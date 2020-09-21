Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Running Mate on Monday embarked on a six-day campaign tour of the Central Region.

She will be visiting the Central Region after tours of eight regions, where she propagated the NDC’s mission and vision for the country if they win the December 7, 2020 polls.

As her home region, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang would explain the NDC’s manifesto plans for the advancement of the region.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang would among number of activities, pay courtesy calls on traditional and religious leaders.

She would also engage stakeholder groups such as; fishermen, fishmongers, canoe owners, market women, traders, commercial drivers, artisans and professional groups, as well as interact with regional executives of the party and NDC Parliamentary Candidates.

The areas she will visit for engagements include; Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abirem, Cape Coast South, Cape Coast North, Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese, Assin North, Assin Central, Assin South, Mfantseman, Ekumfi, Ajumako-EnyanEssiam and Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa.

She would also visit Twifo-Atti-Morkwaa, Hemang Lower Denkyira, Gomoa West, Gomoa Central, Agona West, Effutu, Agona East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East and Awutu-Senya East constituencies.

The Running Mate would also be hosted on various channels to interact with residents of the region on pertinent issues.

She is being accompanied on the tour by a host of party personalities including; Mr Alex Segbefia, a former Minister for Health and Deputy Campaign Manager of the party for the 2020 elections, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, a former Deputy Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for North Tongu.

The others are; Ms. Emelia Arthur, a former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Mr Abu Kasambata, Former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Musa Abdullai, Former DCE for Bawku, Mrs. Maame Efua Houadjeto, Deputy National Women’s Organiser of the NDC and Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh, Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the Office of the NDC’s Running Mate.