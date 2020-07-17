Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Running-mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Election 2020, has asked women to work hard to transform their enthusiasm about her nomination into electoral victory.

She also asked less-privileged women not to allow themselves to be intimidated but work harder for the desired recognition by society.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang made the call when some identifiable women groups in the Party paid a courtesy call on her at her residence, in Accra, to congratulate her for being nominated as running-mate of Mr John Mahama.

On a ticket dubbed: “John and Jane” or “J and J” the two are working to bring the NDC back into power come the December 7 elections.

The Minority Women’s Caucus in Parliament, led by Deputy Minority Chief Whip Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah, and Dr Hannah Bissiw, the National Women’s Organiser, called on the running mate to pledge their unflinching support for electoral victory.

Others in the delegation were Regional Women Organisers, NDC female parliamentary candidates and the leadership of a group of head porters, (Kayayei).

All clad in white clothes, signifying victory and success, the women sang in unison and extoled the leadership virtues of Prof Opoku-Agyeman, who was a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and former Minister of Education.

“Women do deliver,” “Naana will deliver,” “John and Jane Victory,” “J and J victory,” they sang.

The Vice Presidential Candidate, confident in God and sure of NDC’s electoral victory, said: “We are leaning on Him to lead us; we know He’ll not fail us.”

She advised the less privileged women to aspire to greater heights and not to allow the tag of kayayei to be perpetuated on them, explaining that “whatever you are doing is as important as any other woman’s.”

She advised women to help their children to reach the top, saying; “If you don’t get there, make sure your children get there.”

The Deputy Minority Chief Whip, Mrs Cudjoe-Ghansah, acknowledged the leadership qualities of Prof Opoku-Agyemang both in private and public life, which she must bring to bear on her journey to the topmost political position of the Party and the nation.

She assured her of the unflinching support of female parliamentarians in her new role.

Dr Hannah Bissiw, for her part, lauded former President Mahama for being conscious of lifting the voice of woman higher.

“The choice of a female running mate or vice presidential candidate by the NDC is one that will forever be remembered by the good people of Ghana,” Dr Bissiw said, adding that “the dawn of a new era has come.”

“And a woman will also have the opportunity to serve at the highest decision making level of the country.”

Dr Bissiw applauded Prof Opoku-Agyemang on her leadership roles, saying that political opponents, threatened by her choice as running mate, are trying to discredit her.

She pledged the support of women to make the running mate succeed.

Mrs Mawuena Trebar, CEO of Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, said the choice of Prof Opoku-Agyeman marked a new beginning in Ghanaian politics.

