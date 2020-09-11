The Vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang has called for equality in the application and the enforcement of laws.

She said in situations that laws were not justly and fairly applied, it bred corruption and other nefarious activities.

A statement signed by Mawuena Trebarh, her spokesperson, said she was speaking at a forum with management and staff of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) as part of her tour to engage civil society organizations on the NDC’s manifesto.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang urged the judiciary and the security agencies to at all times apply the law consistently.

“If you want to talk about naming and shaming, be consistent. If you are going to apply the law, be consistent. If you are going to apply punishment, be consistent.”

Responding to criticisms regarding her interventions on behalf of the Muntie 3, she said “Clemency is part of the judiciary system yet people pretend they don’t understand why there should be a remission.”

Touching on how corruption could be dealt with under the next NDC government, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said, “When we talk about Operation ‘’STING”, it stems from our previous tenure in government, where you saw our President prosecute his own.”

On the Corruption Perception Index (CPI), she urged the GII to be specific about performance of the country in a year under review saying, “Please don’t generalize. Let us know, where we were at what time. Let that be a kind of incentive for parties to compete so they can say that in their time it was high. If you generalize that may not result in healthy competition to improve.”

At Centre for Democratic Development (CDD) Professor Opoku Agyemang noted that in as much as the NDC was committed to implementing the policies in its manifesto, it would not compromise on the value for money principle.

At IMANI Africa, Professor Opoku Agyemang answered questions on how the NDC would ensure excellence in Ghana’s education sector. She hinted that the focus would be on building the students up by supporting the teachers, putting methods in place for strict supervision and accountability

In all, the NDC’s Running Mate visited five Civil Society Groups including; Africa Center for Energy Policy (ACEP), the Socialist Forum of Ghana, IMANI Africa, Center for Democratic Development (CDD) and the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII).