NDC-SA Congratulates Newly Elected National Executives

The South Africa Chapter of the National Democratic Congress wish to congratulate our newly elected National Executives for the election into office on the just ended 10th Delegates Congress of the National Democratic Congress.

Indeed the newly elected executives are a mix of Men and Women of timber and calibre who will stop at nothing but to ensure victory for our great party come 2024.

We will also like to say a big thank you and job weldone to the organizing committee led by our own Honorable Alex Segbefia for a successful and peaceful congress.

Like our chairman general said in his victory speech, “We invite all other candidates who could not make it to the national executive to consider that this victory is a victory for NDC, and that their defeat is not a defeat but an indication that the party needs them to serve in other capacities”.

Indeed when it comes to the NDC, democracy is always at its best we therefore need to re-unite, come together and wrestle the elephant back into the forest come 2024.

God bless Ghana

God Bless NDC

God bless us all

Ey3zu Ey3za.

Signed

Mohammed Bukari

Chairman NDC-SA