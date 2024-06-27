NDC Sacks Election Director, Party In Disarray

Source: Mohammed Baba, Tamale

Tension is brewing within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Northern Region following the dismissal of Mohammed Aminu Adam, popularly known as Abio, the former regional election director. The decision came after some NDC members petitioned the National Functional Executive Committee in Accra, demanding Abio’s immediate removal.

The petitioners, including former regional communication director Hardi Pagazaa and former assemblyman Mohammed Mutata, accused Abio of abandoning his duties in the coalition room during the crucial moments of the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections. They argue this negligence led to the loss of the Zabzugu constituency seat to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In response, the NDC’s Functional Executive Committee has issued a directive to the Northern Regional executives to dismiss Abio from his position. However, this move has exposed deep-seated divisions within the party’s regional structure.

The situation is further complicated by perceived factional alignments. The petitioners are known critics of Haruna Iddrisu, the Tamale South legislator, and are seen as supporters of John Dramani Mahama’s camp. In contrast, the dismissed election director, Mohammed Abio, is associated with Iddrisu’s faction.

This internal conflict has become a dominant topic in local media discussions across the Northern Region, highlighting the challenges the NDC faces in maintaining party unity as it prepares for future electoral contests.