NDC Savannah Regional Communications committee stakeholder engagement

The Savannah Regional Communications Committee of the National Democratic Congress under the Chairmanship of the Member of Parliament for the Yapei-Kusawgu Constituency and Ranking Member on Mines and Energy Committee,John Abdulai Jinapor, has held its maiden stakeholder dialogue with a call on members to effectively rally all energies and synergies towards delivering a resounding victory for the party in 2024.

The dialogue series, which took place at the John Abdulai Jinapor Conference Hall in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region, saw members of the Communications Committee in the region and Constituency Communication Officers and their deputies coming together to contribute rich ideas and experiences towards shaping and positioning the communications wing of the party as a necessary tool for the task ahead of 2024.

Chairman of the Regional Communications Committee and former Deputy Minister of Power, John Jinapor, in a welcome address graciously congratulated members of the committee on their well deserved appointment and successful swearing in and used the occasion to commend all members of the communications wing of the party in the region for the many years of dedication and loyal service in branding the party.

He pledged his unalloyed resolve to effectively resource the committee and by extension, the communications arm of the party with the necessary logistics and resources to execute their mandate of keeping the party alive in the region and securing the much anticipated victory in 2024.

In his strongest conviction, former president John Dramani Mahama, from the general crave of the Ghanaian people, has already won the presidency ahead of the 2024 elections, stressing that, “the task for Savannah Region now was to win all the seven seats to consolidate the victory”.

The Savannah Regional Chairman of the party, Alhaji Imoro Seidu, affectionately known as ‘Man Blessing’ commended the Regional Communications Team for the good works so far and emphasized the importance of research in modern day communication.

He was deeply thankful to the Yapei-Kusawgu Member of Parliament, who doubles as the Savannah Regional Communications committee Chairman for all the support he has been rendering to the party in region and beyond.

He called on all party members in the region to remain united in order to write down the failed Akufo-Addo-Bawumiah government as the worst ever in the history of the fourth Republic come 2024.

The 1st Deputy National Communications Officer of the party, Malik Basintale added his voice to the need for a stronger coordination and synergy among the various wings of the party to achieve the collective goal of rescuing Ghana from the shackles of mismanagement and corruption experienced under the current regime.

He said national was committed to effectively resourcing the communications wing and indeed, all the structures of the party towards the execution of their mandate in 2024.

The Savannah Regional Communications Officer, R.A Jalil thanked all participants for availing themselves for the dialogue session and making useful inputs towards the execution of the communications strategy for the region.

On behalf of members of the Communications Committee, he expressed profound gratitude to the chairman of Regional Communications committee for facilitating the stakeholder dialogue and expanding the meeting to include Constituency Communications Officers and their deputies.

He said the committee has just commenced its work and the region should expect more from his outfit.

Source: Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham