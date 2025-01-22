NDC Savannah Regional Secretariat Condemns Destruction of Party Property in Bole

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Savannah Regional Secretariat has issued a stern condemnation following the destruction of party property in Bole, allegedly by a group of individuals with ties to the party.

In a letter dated January 21, 2025, addressed to the Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service in the Savannah Region, the NDC described the acts of vandalism as “barbaric and anti-party.”

The letter, signed by Regional Secretary Salisu Be-Awuribe, detailed that the destruction occurred in response to the non-appointment of certain individuals as ministers. Disgruntled party supporters reportedly vandalized NDC-branded signboards in the township, in a move the Regional Executive Committee has firmly denounced.

The NDC leadership distanced itself from the actions, warning that any party members found involved in the misconduct would face disciplinary action. The party also called on the police to launch a full investigation and take legal action against those responsible for the vandalism, including anyone who may have been remotely connected to the incident.

The letter concluded with a call for calm, urging party faithful and the public to trust President John Dramani Mahama’s ability to form a capable team to help move the country forward. “We entreat all Party Faithfuls and the people of Ghana to remain calm and to trust in the ability of the Competent President Mahama to select a team of persons he believes are better placed to help him reset the Country,” the statement read.