NDC Savannah Regional Youth Organizer condemns majority chief whip for attacking Haruna Iddrisu

My attention has been drawn to the statements made by the Hon. Annor Dompreh on the verdict of the High Court on the Assin North case.

Firstly, I condemn the shameless presser by the Hon. Annor Dompreh sought to attack the personality of Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and the official position of the minority in parliament.

To blame the Hon. Haruna Iddrissu and the NDC in parliament for the lost trust in our courts by the Ghanaian people is an exercise without reason.

The perpetuated misconduct of court registrars is unwelcoming and mean to the ethics of our democracy.

It is apparent how the government’s malicious interference in the court process has to lead to this distasteful outcome of the hearing. It is indeed appalling how the orchestration by the registrar and other officers of the court thwarted and foiled the lawyers of Hon James Quayson from filing a formal application to stay proceedings in making way for an application become the Supreme Court of the land.

The era judicial of manipulation and partisan intrusion in the affairs of our courts have unfairly compromised the integrity of our justice system and the eventual retribution for such mischievous and unprofessional officers would surely come.

Hon. Haruna Iddrissu has been undisputedly hardworking in the quest to build a resilient minority to keep the Akuffo Addo-Bawumia led government on the straight and narrow. I want to assure the likes of Annor Dompreh that the Minority Leader, the Hon. Haruna Iddrisu will work assiduously to keep the Assin North seat on the side of the NDC bench using all legitimate tools at his disposal.

By filing an appeal to seek proper interpretation of the matter, we leave Hon Haruna Iddrissu and the minority to continue their assiduous fight to consolidate Jomoro Constituency and deliver Techiman South, Tarkwa Nsuaem, and Sefwi Wiawso as well.

We are strongly behind the minority leader and the entire minority in these times and we have full faith the NDC would continue to stand firm and stronger.

We are very satisfied with the resilience of the Hon. Haruna Iddrisu will come to play in his “Cooperation will suffer” declaration and his leadership will keep the Minority more determined and United for the 2024 NDC victory agenda.

Signed……

ALHAJI INUSAH MAHAMA

NDC SAVANNAH REGIONAL YOUTH ORGANIZER