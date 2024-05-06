NDC Secretary Defrauds Ghanaian Resident In London …CID Petitioned To Cause His Arrest

The Central Tongu constituency secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, and Chief Executive officer of Dynamo Royale Limited, Emmanuel Dadogbui Atali Mensah, has been accused of defrauding a Ghanaian businessman based in London to a tune of GHC 220, 620, (Two Hundred and Twenty Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis) under the false pretense of selling him a two and half acres of Land at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

A petitioned filed at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters in Accra by Anthony Sogbo, a lawful attorney of Dr Mawuli Lincoln Eleblue- Darlington, the victim, pleaded with the CID boss to immediately effect the arrest of Emmanuel Atali Mensah and help the victim retrieve the huge sums of money from the NDC secretary.

According to the petitioner, several attempts have been made to retrieve the money from the NDC guru after many failed promises of finding them new plots of land. All the lands he claimed belongs to him actually were lands belonging to other people and he fraudulently go round luring unsuspecting people and extorting money from them and defrauding them in the process.

Presenting the fact of the case to the CID, the petitioner said somewhere in October 2021, Dr. Mawuli Lincoln Eleblu-Darlington bought ten (10) plots, about two and half acres of land situated at Miotso, Prampram from Dynamo Royale Ltd being represented by Emmanuel Atali Mensah at the cost of Two Hundred and Twenty-Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis (227,000.00) which he paid in installment through Emmanuel Atali Mensah mobile Money No. 0557-175779 and he acknowledge receipts.

“The last payment was on 22nd July 2022 which was Six Thousand and was left with an outstanding balance of Six Thousand, Three Hundred and Eighty Ghana Cedis (GHC6,380) to finish payment. Mr Emmanuel Atali Mensah also received 4,200 solid blocks from the village of Dr Mawuli Lincoln Eleblu-darlington as payment. However, Emmanuel Atali Mensah presented him with only 4-plots of land with their documents which he deposited building materials to start development but unfortunately, the materials were stolen. Emmanuel Atali Mensah then presented documents for the remaining 6 plots to Dr. Mawuli Lincoln Eleblu-Darlington.”

It came to light that the coordinates of the 6 plots were landing at a location far from where Mr. Atali Mensah took Dr. Eleblu-darlington.

He reported to Atali Mensah who promised to replace him with his lost materials. On his second attempt to develop the plots, he found another set of workers busily working on the said land.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the land belongs to one Asafoatse of Dowenya and not Dynamo Royale Ltd nor Emmanuel Atali Mesah as he made Dr Darlington to believe. Since then, all efforts made by Dr Darlington to recover the ten (10) plots of land or refund of his money proved futile. We are therefore pleading with the CID to help find and arrest Mr Emmanuel Atali and retrieve the money from him.

The petitioner also disclosed that Emmanuel Atali and his wife who is a teacher convinced Dr Eleblue- Darlington to believe that the land belong to them. This same Atali also sold some plots of land to Dr Eleblue-Darlington’s wife around the same Prampram and community 24 areas and all these transactions are posing serious challenges to the Eleblue- Darlington’s.

During the contentions over the land a meeting was held between Dr Eleblue – Darlington, Emmanuel Atali and the Asafoatse of Prampram where the Asafoatse of Prampram made it clear to the parties that the land in contention does not belong to Emmanuel Atali and that he has not sold any land to Emmanuel Atali. The Asafoatse of Prampram said Atali does not own any land in Prampram and his attempt to sell that land to Dr Darlington was a criminal act.

“I am by this petition seeking your assistance seeking your high office to investigate and prosecute Emmanuel Atali Mensah who knew and was aware that he doesn’t own those lands but he intentionally sold them to Dr Mawuli Lincoln Eleblu-darlington in order to fraud him”.

“I believed that his punishment will serve as notice and lesson to all those who have been and intends to frustrate, harass and fraud potential investors and citizens to Ghana.”

When contacted by the media over the issue on phone, Emmanuel Atali, the NDC constituency secretary declined to comment on the issue.

He said he wouldn’t comment on the issue.

Meanwhile information gathered by the media investigations team revealed that the executive members of the NDC in the central Tongu constituency have had series of engagements with Emmanuel Atali with the hope of retrieving the money from him for the victim, but that hasn’t been successful.