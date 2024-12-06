NDC Secretary Denies Arrest and Claims Immigration Service Statement Was Politically Motivated

Abraham Ahiabu, the Constituency Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Akatsi North, Volta Region, has denied reports that he was arrested or under investigation for possessing dummy ballot papers.

In a clarification to the media, Mr. Ahiabu stated that while he was questioned by the police, he has not been charged with any crime. He strongly criticized the statement by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), accusing it of being part of a broader strategy to justify the closure of borders in the Volta Region ahead of the December 7 elections.

The Ghana Immigration Service had earlier issued a statement claiming that its officers intercepted three booklets of dummy ballot papers—containing a total of 3,000 ballots—at Hevi, a border route in Akatsi North. According to the GIS, the interception occurred during a routine monitoring exercise in the Ave Havi area, en route to Vodome, a town in neighbouring Togo.

During questioning, Mr. Ahiabu reportedly explained that he was transporting the dummy ballots to Vodome to educate voters on how to properly cast their votes. He also claimed to possess an additional 20,000 dummy ballot booklets. The GIS handed him over to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation, and the three intercepted booklets were submitted to the Akatsi North District Electoral Commission for verification.

In response to the incident, Ahiabu dismissed the claims of wrongdoing, describing the situation as an attempt to create political tension ahead of the elections. The Ghana Immigration Service has promised to provide updates if new developments arise in the case.