NDC Secures Historic Dome Kwabenya Seat in 2024 Elections, Signaling Shift 

In a significant political development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has clinched the Dome Kwabenya parliamentary seat for the first time in Ghana’s history.

Faustina Elikplim Akurugu, the NDC candidate, narrowly defeated the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Mike Oquaye Jr. by a margin of just 298 votes, securing 50,967 votes against Oquaye’s 50,669. The Electoral Commission (EC) officially declared her as the winner, marking a historic shift in a constituency that had long been considered a stronghold of the NPP.

The Dome Kwabenya seat, once held by Sarah Adwoa Safo of the NPP since 2012, has remained under the party’s control for over a decade, making Akurugu’s victory all the more remarkable. This unexpected outcome is not only a significant win for the NDC but also an indicator of changing political tides in Ghana. Akurugu’s triumph highlights a growing discontent among voters, especially in regions where the NPP had long dominated.

The NDC’s victory in Dome Kwabenya is part of a broader trend observed in the 2024 elections, where the opposition party made considerable inroads into constituencies traditionally regarded as NPP strongholds. These include key areas like Adansi Asokwa and Sekondi, signaling a shift in voter preferences as political dynamics in the country evolve.

This result could be a reflection of broader national trends, with voters increasingly looking for alternatives to long-established political leadership. As the NDC gains ground in areas previously dominated by the NPP, it could pave the way for a more competitive political environment in the years to come. The victory in Dome Kwabenya is likely to serve as a morale booster for the NDC, enhancing its prospects in future elections, including the upcoming 2025 parliamentary sessions.

Akurugu’s victory is a testament to the NDC’s growing appeal in urban and suburban areas, where issues such as economic management, governance transparency, and youth engagement are increasingly resonating with voters. With the political landscape in flux, the NDC’s ability to secure such a crucial seat may signal the beginning of a broader shift in Ghana’s electoral politics, one that could reshape the party’s fortunes in the future.