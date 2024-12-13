NDC Secures Injunction Against Re-collation of Election Results in Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency

A member of the legal team of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Tamakloe, has revealed that the party has secured an interlocutory injunction against the re-collation of election results in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency.

This legal move follows discrepancies found in the figures on the pink sheet during the election process.

The re-collation process, which began on December 12, 2024, at the Tesano Police Depot, was postponed to continue on December 13. However, amid the process, the returning officer for the Electoral Commission (EC) in the constituency announced that an interlocutory injunction had been obtained by the NDC, halting the process.

Addressing the media, Edudzi Tamakloe confirmed that the court had set December 20, 2024, to hear the injunction application. “We have served the Electoral Commission with an application for an interlocutory injunction to prevent the Electoral Commission from continuing the process. That process has been served on the EC,” Tamakloe stated.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, questioning the validity of the injunction. He criticized the absence of a bailiff, noting that if the injunction were legitimate, it should have been properly communicated. “If there’s an injunction, as a lawyer, I know the processes. Where is the bailiff? At the end of the day, he is an officer of the law. So, if there is indeed an injunction, the officers here would have been informed,” Kodua remarked.

The dispute over the election results in Nsawam Adoagyiri continues to deepen, with both major parties locked in a legal standoff as the electoral process moves forward.