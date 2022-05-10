NDC sets date for internal elections

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has released the roadmap and timetable for its internal elections.

A communiqué signed by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the NDC, copied to the Ghana News Agency said the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NDC at its meeting held on Monday 9th May, in Accra, discussed the ongoing reorganization of the Party.

It said Party Membership Verification and Update of Registered Members as at 31st December 2018, would be up to 15th May, 2022.

It said limited Registration Exercise for new members would be from 21st May – 7th June, 2022, while Branch Elections was slated from 15th June to July, 2022.

The communique said the Collation of Branch Election Results would be August 1 to August 8, 2022.

That of Ward Elections and Constituency Elections, were slated for August, 2022 and September, 2022, respectively.

The communique said Regional Conference and National Delegate Congress were slated for October, 2022 and November, 2022, respectively.

With regards to Branch Reorganization Exercise, the communique noted that Regulations and modalities for Branch Elections should be approved by NEC and the elections conducted before that of the constituencies and the Region.

It said as part of the regulations for the branch elections, nominations shall open on an official publication or announcement by the General Secretary seven clear days before the start of the election.

It said nominations forms shall be made available at all branches at a fee of ten Ghana cedis only (GHC 10.00) for all aspirants.

The communique said, to be eligible to contest for positions in the branch elections, a person must be a

registered and active member of the party and in good standing for a least four years.

It said all registered members of the party in good standing shall participate in the voting process.

It noted that for the avoidance of doubt, NEC delegates the Functional Executive Committee to act on its behalf in the exercise of the approved guidelines for the conduct of the branch elections.

Concerning the approval of Santrokofi Akpafu, Lolobi and Likpe (SALL) and the Professionals Forum (PROFORUM) affiliation, the communique said the NEC also resolved that the SALL area was recognized and adopted as a Constituency by the NDC.

It added that the NDC Professionals Forum’s application for affiliation is approved for submission to Congress in accordance with Article 9 of the NDC Constitution.