The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to take its Peoples’ Manifesto to Ashanti Region and its environs, as the party holds a Town Hall Meeting in Kumasi on Tuesday, Sept.15.

The event, which will afford the party an opportunity to breakdown and explain the transformational policies and programmes contained in its 2020 Manifesto, will also be held in other regions of the country in the coming weeks.

An official statement issued and signed by Mr Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Office, said the programme, to take place on Tuesday, Sept. 15, at 1400 hours would be addressed by the Flag-bearer of the NDC, former President, John Dramani Mahama and other Speakers.

The statement said: “NDC assures the general public that we intend to take the People’s Manifesto to the doorsteps of every Ghanaian, as we embark on the rescue mission to create jobs and prosperity for all, and restore Ghana back on the path of development and true progress”.