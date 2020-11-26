Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has slammed the Jean Mensa led Electoral Commission for publishing sensitive data of registered voters.

The conduct of EC, it said, is in breach of the Data Protection Act and their right to privacy.

NDC described the publication of sensitive data of voters as an “irresponsible act.” This act of the EC according to the largest opposition party in Ghana has the potential of exposing voters to criminals.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, the Director of Elections of the NDC said ” It is so shameful that Jean Mensa is defending such illegal and irresponsible act.

How on earth will Jean Mensa say that the law enjoins the EC to publish the voters register and that is what they have done?

At least Jean Mensa should credit Ghanaians with a modicum of respect and stop insulting our intelligence.”

NDC’s Director of Elections says the law requires the EC to publish the voters register on its website and also give copies to political parties.

The law according to him does not permit the EC to publish the sensitive personal data of voters.

He said ” it is the same EC that drafted the CI and therefore Jean Mensa is aware that is it not all data collected during the registration of voters that goes into the register.

Some three weeks ago, the Electoral Commission gave copies of the final voters register to political parties. It is this register that the EC is required to publish on its website.

What the EC published on google drive is not the voters register it gave to political parties. It is interesting that Jean Mensa doesn’t know the difference between voters data and voters register. ”

Afriyie-Ankrah said the best thing Jean Mensa can do is to apologies to Ghanaians so that the NDC can help her to clear the mess.

Commenting on what the party described as ” The mysterious 541 voters list”, he said, after the certified register had been published and given to all political parties, EC has suddenly brought up a list of 541 persons claiming they registered but their names were not captured on the register.

As a social democratic party, Afriyie-Ankrah said “we believe in citizens’ right to exercise their franchise.

Under no circumstance should eligible voters be disenfranchised through no fault of theirs. However, the integrity of the electoral process is equally important.”

The conduct of the EC according to him raises suspicions and many questions are begging for answers.

NDC’s Director of Elections said, “How did the names of those persons disappear from the register only to reappear after the final register had been finalized and given to political parties”?

Such acts by the Electoral Commission, Afriyie-Ankrah said, only discredit the electoral process by creating more suspicion.

