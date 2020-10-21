The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has rallied Zongo communities to come out in their numbers to vote the party into power in the December polls.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC Presidential Running Mate, said the party was counting on the goodwill of those communities, considered a strong base of the party, to chalk victory in the polls.

“The NDC is grateful to the Zongo community for its goodwill and unflinching loyalty to the party,” she observed, and tasked them to be involved in the electoral processes for the benefit of the people.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang, who was addressing separate campaign rallies of the party at Ejura and Aboaso Zongo as part of her six-day working visit to the Ashanti Region, assured the community of more development projects if the NDC was elected.

At Aboaso Zongo, the security detail of the Running Mate had a hectic time controlling the teeming party supporters who besieged the latter’s convoy, and would not let her go until she addressed them.

The NDC is seeking to make inroads in Ashanti, a traditional stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), by maximizing its votes in this year’s elections.

The party hierarchy, are hoping to hold onto the three constituencies it won in 2016 – Ejura-Sekyedumase, Asawase and Sekyere Afram Plains, out of the 47 constituencies in the Region, while campaigning to win more seats.

The NDC garnered more than 500, 000 votes in the Ashanti Region in respect of the Presidential race of the 2016 elections.

Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang hinted that the party had resolved to increase its votes by considerable margin in this year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.

It is promising to deliver jobs and prosperity, promoting human development, good governance and accountability if given the nod.

The party seeks to build a knowledge-based economy and move Ghana faster into the new world of SMART manufacturing and digital services, to generate sustainable growth.

Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang cited the construction of a number of market, health and education-related projects during the NDC’s tenure in governance, saying the party if given the mandate would continue with all development projects abandoned by the ruling NPP.

Alhaji Muhammad Bawa Braimah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejura-Sekyedumase, said the NDC was determined to retain the seat, and urged the party faithful to stay focused in order to realize the party’s objectives.